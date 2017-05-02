Rajasthan: Investigation finds two journalists took money from ‘corrupt officer’

A journalist was suspended and another removed from service by two Hindi newspapers in Rajasthan after their names figured in a police probe, which found them allegedly extorting money from a senior state government officer. The police suspect the duo took money to not report a scam allegedly involving the officer: Madhusudan Sharma, general manager of the state Cooperative Department.

The journalists — Manoj Verma, chief reporter of Dainik Bhaskar, and Rameshwar Beda, a reporter with Rajasthan Patrika — are both based in Jodhpur. Beda, who was suspended, refuted the charges and claimed that Sharma has framed them. Verma refused to comment. Sharma is in judicial custody. He was arrested by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on April 17 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Superintendent of Police, ACB, Ajay Lamba told The Indian Express that Sharma allegedly took a bribe from various cooperative shops the department runs, and the two journalists knew about it. “Rameshwar Beda and Manoj Verma used to extort money from Madhusudan by threatening to expose him unless he paid them. He was paying them around Rs 10,000 per month for several months,” Lamba claimed.

The officer said the police have written to Verma and Beda’s editors “about their deeds, and they have been removed”. Denying the charges, Beda said, “I have consistently reported about the scam. If I had taken any money, I would not have reported about it. The GM (Sharma) does not have any evidence that he gave us money. We have submitted our news reports in the case to the police.” Claiming that he has won multiple awards for his journalism, he added, “I am sure I will be reinstated after the inquiry.”

