Rajasthan: In Vasundhara Raje’s bastion, Sachin Pilot says govt delaying loan waiver

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Friday borrowed a leaf from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s style of speech delivery, repeatedly asking the audience questions to get them fired up.

Pilot: “Should Rajasthan farmers’ loans be written off or not?”

Crowd: “Yes, it should be!”

Pilot: “Like in UP and Maharashtra, should loans be waived for Rajasthan farmers also?”

Crowd: “Yes, we should get a waiver!”

Pilot: “Shouldn’t justice be done to Rajasthan farmers?”

Crowd: “Yes, there should be justice!”

At a rally in Jhalawar, which is Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s electoral base and her son Dushyant Singh’s Lok Sabha seat, Pilot addressed the gathering of 4,000-5,000 — mostly farmers of Hadauti region and party workers.

Pilot said the Rajasthan government has constituted a committee to delay implementation of a loan waiver. “We know the government will waive farm loans, we know this for sure, but we also know that the state government wants to delay it so that it is announced closer to Assembly polls late next year,” he said.

Congress national general secretary Avinash Pande, secretaries Vivek Bansal and Tarun Kumar, former Rajasthan Home Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi were part of the line-up that addressed the gathering.

AICC secretary Mohammad Nizamuddin said: “He (PM) claimed he has a 56-inch chest. But in three years, we have seen he certainly has a 56-inch tongue, while Pilot has a 56-inch heart.”

Earlier in the day, Pilot limped from blisters in his feet as his four-day Kisan Nyay Yatra came to an end. He took a car to complete the rally. The padyatra covered 100 km of the Hadauti region.

The BJP countered the Congress’s campaign with hoardings and press conferences to share the “facts” about the performance of the government.

