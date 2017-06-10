Rajasthan: Husband-wife commit suicide in Alwar

The matter came to light when a neighbour went to their house around midnight but no one opened the doors upon knocking. (Representational Image) The matter came to light when a neighbour went to their house around midnight but no one opened the doors upon knocking. (Representational Image)

An ex-serviceman and his wife allegedly committed suicide in Alwar district of Rajasthan with the police suspecting that the couple consumed poison. Rajendra Sharma along with his wife Sushila Devi (48) were found unconscious at their house last night in Reni area of the district. Wrapping of a poisonous substance was found near the body, police said. The matter came to light when a neighbour went to their house around midnight but no one opened the doors upon knocking. Getting suspicious, the neighbour informed the couple’s son in Jaipur, they said.

“His son came and managed to open the door and found that both of them were lying unconscious. They were rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared them dead,” police said, adding the postmortem report is awaited which would ascertain the exact cause of their death.

