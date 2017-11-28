Rajasthan hostels told to recite national anthem daily

Recently, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation had ordered that the national anthem and national song be played at the civic body’s head office daily. Recently, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation had ordered that the national anthem and national song be played at the civic body’s head office daily.

Rajasthan’s Department for Social Justice and Empowerment has announced that students in 800 government hostels across the state will have to recite the national anthem daily.

Department’s Director Samit Sharma said that residential schools have already been reciting the national anthem and now this tradition is being extended to government-run and government-aided hostels as “it will help kindle the spirit of patriotism in students”.

The students will have to recite the national anthem at 7 am daily during the morning prayers.

Recently, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation had ordered that the national anthem and national song be played at the civic body’s head office daily. This was followed by a mass Vande Matram recital in Jaipur.

