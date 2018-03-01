Rajasthan horror: Parents keep woman’s body in house for 40 days on advice of tantriks, held

Anita Singh, 35, had died around January 14, after allegedly suffering from a prolonged illness. (Representational photo) Anita Singh, 35, had died around January 14, after allegedly suffering from a prolonged illness. (Representational photo)

Six people, including the parents of a 35-year-old woman, whose body was kept in her house for over 40 days after her death, were arrested from Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the parents of the woman were told by some tantriks that they could resurrect their daughter.

“Anita Singh, 35, had died around January 14, after allegedly suffering from a prolonged illness. On Monday, her brothers contacted us saying that her body was kept in the house by their parents for all this time without informing anyone,” said Deepak Ojha, Station House Officer, Gangapur City police station.

The police said Anita’s parents had also forcefully kept their younger daughter, Mohini, in their house since last month. “Mohini somehow managed to escape from the house and told her brothers, who live in another part of the city, about the incident following which we were informed,” Ojha said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that even when Anita was alive, she used to be regarded as a goddess by her parents on advice of some tantriks. “After her death, they said Anita would be resurrected. They were planning some ritual around Holi,” Ojha said, adding oils and other chemicals were used to preserve the body.

“We have arrested six people including the parents of the girl — Tarachand Singh and Urmila Singh — and the tantriks — Gopal Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Nitu and Manju. Gajendra Singh, another accused, who is also a tantrik is absconding,” Ojha said. A case has been registered several sections of the IPC.

