Rajasthan High Court voids renaming of Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendras after Atal

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday held as void the state government’s decision to rename Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra in the state as Atal Seva Kendra. The Vasundhara Raje government had issued a notification in December 2014 to this effect, soon after the announcement of Bharat Ratna for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The renaming was touted as the CM’s tribute to the BJP veteran.

The petition against the government’s move was filed in 2015 by Congress leader and former MLA from Sirohi, Sanyam Lodha, who had said the move is unlawful and disrespectful of Rajiv Gandhi, also a Bharat Ratna recipient. Holding the government’s December 28, 2014, order as void, the bench of Justice M N Bhandari directed the Ministry of Rural Development to ensure that such matters do not arise again.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot welcomed the ruling. “The renaming displays the thinking of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje,” Gehlot said. Terming the High Court’s order “historic”, state Congress chief Sachin Pilot said it has shown a mirror to the government’s “parochial mindset”.

