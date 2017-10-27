Rajasthan criminal law ordinance: High Court issues notice to Centre, state

Rajasthan High Court (File photo) Rajasthan High Court (File photo)

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday sent notices to the Centre and state government on a bunch of writ petitions challenging a controversial criminal laws ordinance promulgated by the state government earlier this month. The next hearing in the case is on November 27. The petitioners include People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL). Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot, too, filed a writ petition in the High Court on Thursday seeking the quashing of the ordinance.

The Vasundhare Raje government has attracted criticism after it promulgated the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance, 2017 on September 6, which prohibits investigation without prior sanction against “a Judge or a Magistrate or a public servant” for any “act done by them while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of their official duties”.

Pilot said, “Introducing such an ordinance shows that the government is violating Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.” He also claimed the state government had referred its replacing bill to a select committee of the Assembly only to safeguard its image after the backlash it received.

Under the new law, the media too cannot report on accusations against such a person until the prosecution gets the go-ahead from the sanctioning authority, which may take up to six months.

