Rajasthan High Court stays FIR against Bollywood actor Salman Khan

An FIR was filed against Khan under Indian Penal Code section 153 A. (File) An FIR was filed against Khan under Indian Penal Code section 153 A. (File)

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday stayed an FIR against Bollywood actor Salman Khan, filed against him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Scheduled Castes. The FIR was filed in Jodhpur district on March 5, by one 42-year-old Naresh Kandara, following the use of the word “bhangi”, allegedly by Khan in December last year, which had hurt the sentiments of the SC community as per the complainant.

Subsequently, an FIR was filed against Khan under Indian Penal Code section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.) 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) and sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Appearing on behalf of Khan, senior advocate Mahesh Bora, assisted by Nishant Bora, submitted that the allegations made by Kandara are similar to another FIR which was filed against Khan in Churu, and which was stayed by the High Court on February 26. Then, Mahesh Bora had argued that even if the allegations are accepted as true, the offences alleged are not made out against the petitioner.

Subsequently, the bench of Justice Vijay Bishnoi on Tuesday stayed the FIR and issued a notice to Kandara, who was represented by public prosecutor M S Panwar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App