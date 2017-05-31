Rajasthan High Court asks Centre to declare cow as national animal

In a recommendation to the Centre on Wednesday, the Rajasthan High Court said the cow should be declared as a national animal. The court also asked the Centre to increase the length of punishment for cow slaughter to life imprisonment. It appointed the state chief secretary and Advocate General to take up the matter with the Centre.
Rajasthan HC recommends declaring cow the 'national animal' ; appoints chief secy, AG to take it up with centre @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/atraMy9OS3
— Mahim Pratap Singh (@mayhempsingh) May 31, 2017
The punishment for cow slaughter varies from state to state. In Rajasthan, those found guilty of cow slaughter can be sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. A fine of upto Rs 10,000 can also be imposed. Slaughter of “cow, calf, heifer, bull or bullock” is prohibited in the state, including possession and transport of their flesh.
Last week, the Tamil Nadu High Court stayed the Centre’s decision to ban the sale and purchase of animals for slaughter at cattle markets for four weeks. The new cattle regulation was met with strong criticism as people in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal publicly protesting against it. Beef fests were organised by political outfits, where beef was cooked and distributed freely among locals.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to withdraw the ban. He said thousands of lives would be affected due to the new rules. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state government would challenge the Centre’s decision in court. DMK’s working president M K Stalin led a protest against the ban on Wednesday in Chennai.
On Tuesday, a group of eight students allegedly attacked a PhD scholar studying in IIT-Madras for attending a beef fest held inside the campus. The student, identified as Sooraj, was allegedly attacked in the varsity. The attacker were reportedly led by another student, who is an ABVP sympathiser.
More details are awaited.
- May 31, 2017 at 2:21 pm[A 'living animal' can make mankind prosperous economically, healthy clinically. environmentally clean, ethically human.] - - [ A 'slaughtered animal' destroys ecology through huge requirements of cold storage, chillers & long distance transportation]- - [The REFUSES of a 'living animal' can provide us 'cooking gas', generate electricity & rich manure which is toxin free] {Center should issue a NATION WIDE BAN on slaughtering of animals &make arrangements for tapping methane & production of manure from ANIMAL REFUSE} A PRIVATE COMPANY IN KOLKATTA IS ALREADY RUNNING BUSES @ 1 RUPEE PER 10 KM FROM METHANE OBTAINED FROM ANIMAL REFUSEReply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:20 pmGood move s: en.wikipedia /wi... there are countries in world with banned meat and other products and there are specific reasons for it moreover eating beef can cause serious health issues, nepal has already banned cow slaughter. i think Govt should educate people on why eating or consuming certain product is not good but not just imposing ban on grounds of religious faith or practice. there are enough reasons to justify the ban. here are they... s: www.peta /living... : www.lifehack /328...Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:17 pmPaaaakistanReply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:17 pmstanReply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:17 pmCow should be declared as the Mother of the Nation . And the Father of the Nation - Mahatma G,a,ndhi - should be declared as a Bull.Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:17 pmnot declaring stan as terrorist country (spell error corrected)Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:14 pmWelcome the Rajasthan HC Judgement. Also the courts should seal all SLAUGHTER HOUSES & MEAT SHOPS. They are the breeding grounds for dangerous viral diseases. Compulsive MEAT EATERS should have their own slaughter arrangement in private.Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:13 pmlegislative executive and judiciary are thre independent pillars - but sanghi infested judiciary eroding usurping parliaments powersReply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:12 pmjust to counter balance yesterdays Madras HC stay of cattle trade ban for slaughter sanghi toll safron HC playing checkmate to reduce their itching -Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:12 pm{Not just the Cow - All Desi breeds of Cows, bulls & Buffaloes shall be made NATIONAL ANIMALS} (Our Desi cattle provide us rich & toxin-free manure - free of cost) [India is wasting 30 Trillion every year on harmful chemical fertilizers & poisonous pesticides] GO 100 ORGANIC LIKE SIKKIM. OUR DESI CATTLE ARE ESSENTIAL FOR USReply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:11 pmIt is unfortunate to suggest such type of severe punishment for kil cow. Image of the state majoritarian policy imposed on the minority is the ignition point of disintegration of country.Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:10 pmGood suggestion, why not declare hen also a national bird.Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:05 pmCourts have earlier declared Ganga and Yamuna as 'Living Persons', which is symbolic if pointless and naive and therefore harmless. If such a declaration helps to preserve our water resources, it is welcome. Bur are Courts now on their way to declare cows as 'Living Deities' ? That would be more than symbolic and dangerous in the hands of cow vigilantes. After this latest decision of the Rajasthan High Court we have to be afraid that 'anything is possible' in the cow-belt courts.Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:02 pm...... Saath Hai, vishwaas Hai, ho raha Vikas Hai.....Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:17 pmtere moon se aa rahi baas haiReply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:23 pmTu moon kaise soonga re...
- May 31, 2017 at 2:01 pmThe hon. Rajasthan High Court has made a Stone Age recommendation to the central government. Why the court is so backward thinking, irrational and myopic, I wonder. The Center may do well to reject the recommendations, which have no merit. If the court’s counsel is signed into law, it will make the people even unhappy. I wish the court had advised the Center to take it easy and allow the people to enjoy life ensuring rise in the level of happiness. What else could be more important than the happiness of the people of this poor country?Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:00 pmThe Court should further order that those who dump their old, incapacitated, dry and sick cows on the streets to fend for themselves by searching their food from garbage dumps should be hanged till death. Are we governed by the Courts?Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 2:00 pmThis Recommendation from Rajasthan High Court clearly shows that even the judiciary is safronised or controlled by the safron talibans. How can a court act on its own to increase the punishment for an existing law especially the matter is under severe scrutiny. No court in this country ever asked for a quick and maximum punishment for rape, murder, communal riots, but for a cow. Shame on this judge who make this recommendation. SC should act aganist this erroring judge who under oath to protect the cons ution is acting by partisan to the spirit of the nation. Is he not an anti-national.Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 1:59 pmnow even the judiciary acting as the foot soldiers of manuReply
- May 31, 2017 at 1:57 pmMODI, YOGI & bjp & RSS are all foolish or making public fool. they are much speaking @ cow but not declared cow as national animal. whats the use of hopeless majority Govt. This Modi Govt is also not declaring stan as Terrorist country and advising US to declare. What a nonsenseness !!! 3rd cl ppl are now in Govt which is being heard from all the people and public say that all these nonsense would be beaten who are not able to run Govt and not maintaining harmony in the country. A per son who has not earned a single Rs. in his w life and not paid taxes to Govt is asking us to pay taxes and abnormally changes currency. Who lived on others food like beggars and wasting others' money in his w life.Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 1:57 pmFor Sure, this is not the same country I left 10 years back !!Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 1:56 pmThere are a lot of crimes seen all over India against the women and hence the high court is interested in protecting the animal rather than our mothers and sisters. hats off for all your effort in protecting an animal rather than a human being, such a waste of time.Reply
