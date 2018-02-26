Rajasthan HC stays FIR against Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty

The FIR had been filed in Churu district by 23-year-old Ashok Panwar where he had said that on December 22, 2017, he had heard Khan and Shetty openly used derogatory words, which had hurt the sentiments of his Valmiki community (File) The FIR had been filed in Churu district by 23-year-old Ashok Panwar where he had said that on December 22, 2017, he had heard Khan and Shetty openly used derogatory words, which had hurt the sentiments of his Valmiki community (File)

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday stayed an FIR against Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, filed against them for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Scheduled Castes. The FIR had been filed in Churu district by 23-year-old Ashok Panwar where he had said that on December 22, 2017, he had heard Khan and Shetty openly used derogatory words, which had hurt the sentiments of his Valmiki community.

Subsequently, an FIR was filed against Khan and Shetty in a Churu police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.) and sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Appearing on behalf of Khan, senior advocate Mahesh Bora, assisted by Nishant Bora, submitted that even if the allegations are accepted as true, the offences alleged are not made out against the petitioner. Subsequently, the court stayed the FIR and issued a notice to Panwar, who was represented by public prosecutor J P Bhardwaj.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App