Rajasthan HC issues notice to Centre over condom ad ban

The petition, filed by the NGO Global Alliance for Human Rights emphasises on the fact that condom advertisements don’t violate Rule 7 of the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 (File) The petition, filed by the NGO Global Alliance for Human Rights emphasises on the fact that condom advertisements don’t violate Rule 7 of the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 (File)

The Rajasthan High Court Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre on a petition filed by an NGO challenging an advisory of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting which has barred TV channels from showing condom ads during prime time. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Dinesh Chandra Somani has asked the Centre to respond to the notice within eight weeks.

The petition, filed by the NGO Global Alliance for Human Rights emphasises on the fact that condom advertisements don’t violate Rule 7 of the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 that pertains to anything ‘which endangers the safety of children or create in them any interest in unhealthy practices or shows them begging or in an undignified or indecent manner’. In the petition, it has been argued that condom advertisements don’t fall under the category of unhealthy or indecent.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App