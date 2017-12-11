Rajasthan hacking: West Bengal govt playing politics, says Dilip Ghosh

“Once upon a time, educated people of West Bengal used to migrate to other states. Now, from labourers to daily-wage earners, all are leaving the state for greener pastures,” he added. The state BJP chief further claimed that the condition of people from minority communities has not improved under the present state government. (Express Photo: Partha Paul) “Once upon a time, educated people of West Bengal used to migrate to other states. Now, from labourers to daily-wage earners, all are leaving the state for greener pastures,” he added. The state BJP chief further claimed that the condition of people from minority communities has not improved under the present state government. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Sunday said the state government is indulging in politics over the murder of a West Bengal migrant worker in Rajasthan, as the victim was from a minority community. “A labourer from West Bengal was killed in Rajasthan. Any killing or murder is unfortunate, and we should condemn it. But the state government and the ruling party are indulging in politics over the killing as if such violence is not seen in this state. Here, civic body chairman of TMC is getting murdered, and every day there are reports of murders taking place. Houses were ransacked in communal violence. No TMC leader or Congress leader visited those houses,” Ghosh told reporters at Jhargram in West Midnapore.

“About 22 people were killed in West Bengal in political violence in last three months. Most were TMC workers who were killed by their own party activists. The TMC leaders did not feel the need to visit their houses or provide the victims’ families either compensation or jobs. Now, when a person belonging to minority community was killed, compensation and a job were given. It has been done because the ruling party believes in Muslim appeasement politics. Leaders of political parties are engaging in a competition on which party will reach the victim’s house faster.”

Ghosh further said, “If the state government is indeed concerned about minority communities, then why are thousands of people from these communities looking for jobs in other states? In most the murder cases, people belonging to minority communities are found to be committing the crimes. Why are they becoming criminals? Why are they lagging behind in education and other sectors?”

