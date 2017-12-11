Rajasthan hacking: ‘Some forces trying to destroy communal harmony in society’

From Mohammad Akhlaque to Gouri Lankesh, no one is safe. The government is not taking action against perpetrators of such attacks, which is very concerning for all of us,” a college student said. From Mohammad Akhlaque to Gouri Lankesh, no one is safe. The government is not taking action against perpetrators of such attacks, which is very concerning for all of us,” a college student said.

Protest marches under the banner of Bangla Sanskriti Mancha were held in Kolkata and Kaliachak on Monday, demanding strong punishment for the accused in the murder of West Bengal migrant labourer Mohammad Afrazul. In Kolkata, a peaceful protest rally was taken out from Jadavpur to Dhakuria, which was attended by academicians and students, among others.

In Malda, two rallies were organised — one from the house of the victim in Saiyadpur village, another in Kaliachak block. Both witnessed huge participation. Several participants demanded the death sentence for the killer of Afrazul, who was murdered in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand on Wednesday.

President of Bangla Sanskriti Manch, Samirul Islam, said, “Our protest is against the radicalisation of a section of the country. All of us Hindus, Muslims have lived together in harmony and peace. There are forces trying to destroy the communal harmony of our society.”

Another participant at the Kolkata rally said attacks were organised not only against minorities, but against anyone daring to raise their voice against the government. “From Mohammad Akhlaque to Gouri Lankesh, no one is safe. The government is not taking action against perpetrators of such attacks, which is very concerning for all of us,” a college student said.

