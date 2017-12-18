Rajasthan hacking: Regar watched hate videos, wanted to kill JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, say cops

Screenshots from Mohammed Afrazul’s murder video Screenshots from Mohammed Afrazul’s murder video

SHAMBHULAL REGAR, who is in custody for killing a Muslim labourer from West Bengal in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, has told police that he used to spend a lot of time on the Internet, viewing videos of hate speeches against Islam, and wanted to kill Pakistan-based Jama’at-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed.

“Regar told us, ‘Give me a chance even now and I will kill Hafiz Saeed’. He showed no signs of worry about the fate of his family after his arrest,” said Rajendra Singh Rao, circle officer, Rajsamand.

“During our interrogation, we found that Regar had been brainwashed against Islam to an extreme extent. He would regularly watch provocative videos by Hindu fundamentalists with inflammatory, anti-Islam propaganda. He also keenly followed anti-Hindu propaganda made by Islamic fundamentalists by streaming many such videos on his laptop,” Rao said.

“He is unrepentant and it seems that his mind is filled with prejudice and bias against Islam. He told us, ‘Kasab ko toh chicken biryani khila sakte ho aur mujhe sookhi roti khila rahe ho (You could feed chicken biryani to 26/11 convict Ajmal Kasab but I am being fed dry rotis)’… There’s no sign of mental illness and he speaks absolutely normally during interrogation,” said Rao.

Hafiz Saeed has been accused of masterminding the terror attacks in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

On December 6, Regar hacked Mohammed Afrazul, from Saiyedpur in Malda, to death in Rajsamand and set fire to the body as his minor nephew filmed the act. He later posted videos of the killing along with inflammatory and communal comments to defend the act. The 36-year-old was arrested the next day and is currently in police custody till December 20.

On December 14, The Indian Express reported that Rajsamand police had frozen a bank account with deposits of around Rs 3 lakh “collected in the name” of Regar from 516 people across the country.

