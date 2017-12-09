Rajasthan hacking: Murder of humanity; Mamata backs victim’s family

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday described the killing of a West Bengal migrant worker as the “murder of humanity”, and vowed to stand by the victim’s family. She also announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for the family of Mohammad Afrazul (48) as well as a job for one of his family members.

Speaking at an event organised by the West Bengal Human Rights Commission in Kolkata, Mamata said, “It does not matter whether the person was a Hindu or Muslim. It is a murder of humanity… Today, I spoke with members of the victim’s family. The victim’s wife was concerned about the future of her family members. I told her not to worry about it, as we will address their concerns. It is our responsibility to help the family and stand by them. But who will give them justice? There are other migrant workers across the country.

We need to help them fight cases in court as they come from poor economic background.” Mamata said, “Violation of human rights amounts to violation of human society. If such rights are violated, the human rights commission should definitely address it.” Gul Bahar Bibi, Afrazul’s wife, said, “I told the CM that our future has been ruined and she must do something for us. She gave an assurance that her government will stand by us. We also want strong punishment for my husband’s killer.” Afrazul’s body reached his home in Malda on Friday evening and was laid to rest.

