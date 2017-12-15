Rajasthan hacking: Man who called rally in support of accused held

Shambhulal Regar, and (inset) Mohammed Afrazul. Shambhulal Regar, and (inset) Mohammed Afrazul.

Police in Jaipur arrested a man identified as Updesh Rana, who had called for a rally in Udaipur on Thursday in support of Shambhulal Regar, accused of the murder of migrant labourer Mohammed Afrazul on December 6.

“We arrested Rana as he was trying to enter Jaipur with two of his associates. Rana was booked under Section 151 of CrPC (preventive custody) for disrupting peace in the area,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Ashok Gupta.

Earlier, through several posts on social media, Rana had asked people to assemble in Udaipur on Thursday for a rally in support of the murder accused. He had also claimed that he would meet the family of Regar in Rajsamand. As a result, Section 144 was imposed in the district from Wednesday night and internet services were suspended for 24 hours. The Udaipur district administration also banned Rana from entering the district.

Officials said that Rana, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, told police that he wanted to go to Udaipur and refused to budge before he was arrested.

“Rana was presented in court today and later sent to judicial custody,” said Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, SHO of Bagru police station.

Despite Rana’s absence, several Hindu outfits tried to gather in Udaipur, flouting the prohibitory order, and the police detained at least 50 people. The protests went on for several hours.

