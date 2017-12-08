Rajasthan hacking: CM Mamata Banerjee condemns ‘brutal killing’, announces compensation for grieving family  

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Source: Express Photo/Subham Dutta) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Source: Express Photo/Subham Dutta)

A day after a West Bengal migrant labourer was brutally killed in Rajasthan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the grieving family and also a job to the eligible person of the victim’s family.

A resident of Saiyadpur under Kaliachak Police Station in Malda district, 48-year-old Mohammad Afrazul was attacked with an axe-like weapon and later burnt alive by a person named Shambhulal Regar in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. The attacker also circulated the video of the muder in the internet. He was later arrested by the police.

Condemning the brutal killing of the West Bengal migrant worker, Banerjee said in her twitter handle, “Very sad incident happened in Rajasthan. Afrajul Khan of Malda of our state was brutally killed. His family is totally helpless. As a small help to the bereaved family, our government has decided to provide Rs 3 lakh to the family and also one job to the eligible person of the victim’s family.”

The chief minister further announced that a team of state minister will visit the house of the victim in Malda. “Other help from the government will also be provided. I am sending our team of Ministers and MPs to visit the family,” she added.

Yesterday Banerjee had condemed the incident thorough another tweet. “We strongly condemn the heinous killing of a labourer from Bengal in Rajasthan. How can people be so inhuman? Sad,” she had said.

The killing of Mohammad Afrazul in Rajasthan has sent shockwaves across the country. Various rights groups have demanded strong punishment for his killer and demanded an end to the continous attack on people belonging to minority communities.

Meanwhile, the body of the migrant worker will reach his home in Malda today and will be laid to rest later in the day. DM and SP of Malda visited the house of the victim and huge police personnel have been deployed in the area. Villagers also demanded compensation and a job for the youngest member of the family who is studying in class X. They had made the appeal to Malda DM when the official visited the victim’s house.

To condemn the brutal killing and stand by the bereaved family, people from nearby villages also visited the house of the victim.

