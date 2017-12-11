Rajasthan hacking: Accused’s blood-stained trouser found

Shambhulal Regar, and (inset) Mohammed Afrazul. Shambhulal Regar, and (inset) Mohammed Afrazul.

Police have recovered a blood-stained trouser from the house of Shambhulal Regar, who has been arrested on charges of murdering Mohammed Afrazul, 48, in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, officials said Sunday.

“We found the clothes from his house which suggest that after killing Afrazul, Regar went home and changed clothes,” said Rajnagar SHO Ramsumer Meena. Rajendra Singh Rao, circle officer, said, “The trouser will be sent to forensic laboratory with the murder weapons and Afrazul’s clothes.”

After initially booking Regar under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), police have added more sections to the FIR, including those pertaining to promoting religious enmity, said officials. The police Sunday produced Regar in a local court which sent him to police custody till December 20.

