Rajasthan hacking: 516 people from across India donate Rs 3 lakh to Shambhulal Regar’s wife

Shambhulal Regar, and (inset) Mohammed Afrazul. Shambhulal Regar, and (inset) Mohammed Afrazul.

POLICE IN Rajasthan’s Rajsamand have frozen a bank account with deposits of around Rs 3 lakh “collected in the name” of Shambhulal Regar, who is in custody for killing a Muslim labourer from West Bengal, burning his body and circulating videos of the incident.

Police officers told The Indian Express that the money was donated by 516 people from across the country to the account being operated in the name of Regar’s wife Sita. Police have also arrested two businessmen for allegedly circulating images on social media of receipts acknowledging their donations to the account.

The police crackdown followed an alert that a message was being circulated on social media with details of the bank account, and an appeal seeking donations for Regar’s family.

“We have frozen the bank account in which money was being collected in the name of Regar. Around Rs 3 lakh was deposited before the account was frozen… We will investigate those who deposited the money to check for any links with the accused,” said Anand Shrivastava, IG, Udaipur Range.

In neighbouring Udaipur district, meanwhile, police have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC and suspended Internet services, following reports that some Hindutva organisations were planning a rally on Thursday in support of Regar.

Regar, 36, hacked Mohammed Afrazul to death on December 6, even roping in his 14-year-old nephew to film the killing. He later posted videos of the killing along with inflammatory and communal comments to defend the act.

“During preliminary investigation, we came to know that 516 people donated varying sums to the account. There is not a single state in the country from where donations haven’t been received. A substantial portion of the money was transferred through Internet banking,” said Rajendra Singh Rao, circle officer, Rajsamand.

Two businessmen, Prakash Singh and Dinesh Singh, were also arrested under section 151 CrPC (preventive custody) for circulating images of their deposit receipts.

“The two circulated pictures of their receipts on social media after depositing money in the account. When we summoned them to the station, they misbehaved with police,” said Gyanendra Singh, station house officer, Bhim station, Rajsamand.

