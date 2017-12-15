Rajasthan hacking: 50 detained for holding rally in support of Rajsamand murder accused

Shambhulal Regar, and (inset) Mohammed Afrazul. Shambhulal Regar, and (inset) Mohammed Afrazul.

Police detained around 50 people and had to resort to cane-charging to disperse a mob that tried holding a rally in support of Shambhulal Regar, the accused in the Rajsamand murder case, in Udaipur on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur police arrested one Updesh Rana who had announced holding of the rally in Udaipur in a social media post.

“Section 144 was imposed in Udaipur yesterday, but defying the order some people tried gathering in support of the Rajsamand murder accused. We had to resort to cane-charging to disperse the crowd,” ADG law and order NRK Reddy said.

“Near about 50 people were rounded up as a preventive measure,” he added.

Reddy said four-five policemen were injured in stone pelting by the mod.

Rana, a resident of Uttar Pradesh claiming to be rashtriya pracharak of the the Vishwa Sanathan Sangh, was planning to visit Udaipur when he was arrested on the city outskirts, he said.

Regar had hacked and burnt to death Afrazul Khan, a daily wage labourer from West Bengal, in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand in the first week of December.

He also shared the video of Khan’s killing and subsequently setting him ablaze on social media.

Regar was later arrested by police.

