Rajasthan: Men thrash differently-abled woman, make her say ‘Allah’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’

In the video, the men, who have their faces covered by a cloth, find the woman on the roadside. (ANI) In the video, the men, who have their faces covered by a cloth, find the woman on the roadside. (ANI)

A group of men allegedly thrashed a mentally challenged woman with a pipe in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. The incident was caught on camera. The woman was forced to say “Allah”, “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”, news agency ANI reported. The incident occurred on June 13. According to Om Prakash Gautam, DSP Nagaur, two of the attackers have been identified and arrested.

“Two persons identified as Prakash and Shravan have been arrested,” the DSP told ANI.

In the video, the men, who have their faces covered by a cloth, find the woman on the roadside. They first mock her and then proceed to force her to say Allah. When she is unable to say it, they thrash her with a pipe and kick her. They then make her say Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman.

Woman mercilessly thrashed in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, forced to say Jai Shree Ram. Police have arrested two people @htTweetspic.twitter.com/IRC4IVTWT1 — Deep Mukherjee (@thinkdeep4ever) June 15, 2017

In Ahmedabad on Thursday, a video emerged of a government school principal and a village deputy sarpanch beating up a Dalit woman and her 8-year-old son. The two have also been booked.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd