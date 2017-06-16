1993 verdict
Rajasthan: Men thrash differently-abled woman, make her say ‘Allah’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’

The incident occurred on June 13. According to Om Prakash Gautam, DSP Nagaur, two of the attackers have been identified and arrested.

June 16, 2017
rajasthan, rajasthan woman beaten, rajasthan news, nagaur rajasthan, india news In the video, the men, who have their faces covered by a cloth, find the woman on the roadside. (ANI)
A group of men allegedly thrashed a mentally challenged woman with a pipe in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. The incident was caught on camera. The woman was forced to say “Allah”, “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”, news agency ANI reported. The incident occurred on June 13. According to Om Prakash Gautam, DSP Nagaur, two of the attackers have been identified and arrested.

“Two persons identified as Prakash and Shravan have been arrested,” the DSP told ANI.

In the video, the men, who have their faces covered by a cloth, find the woman on the roadside. They first mock her and then proceed to force her to say Allah. When she is unable to say it, they thrash her with a pipe and kick her. They then make her say Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman.

In Ahmedabad on Thursday, a video emerged of a government school principal and a village deputy sarpanch beating up a Dalit woman and her 8-year-old son. The two have also been booked.

  1. J
    Judith Fernandes
    Jun 16, 2017 at 2:06 pm
    Punish the swines who mercilessly beat the woman
    Reply
    1. S
      Shalin
      Jun 16, 2017 at 1:56 pm
      This is the incredible India our centre government is trying hard to create.Great going
      Reply
      1. J
        James
        Jun 16, 2017 at 2:07 pm
        What can any Government do? Don't blame the Government for everything, it takes quality and strength of character of the people to make a country.
        Reply
