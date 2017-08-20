Rajasthan govt will provide reservation, if deprived classes unite: BJP MLA

BJP Rajasthan MLA, Ghanshyam Tiwari BJP Rajasthan MLA, Ghanshyam Tiwari

BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari on Sunday said that the Rajasthan government will provide reservation to deprived classes of the society, only if they unite and fight for their rights. “The day Brahmins, Rajputs, Vaishys and Kayasthas join hands, the government will issue a reservation notification,” he said in a statement in Jaipur. “The state government is ready to introduce a Bill in the Assembly to provide reservation to Gujjars and four other castes.

“But doesn’t want to release a notification of the Bill already passed in the Assembly meant to provide reservation to the economically backward of upper castes,” the outspoken BJP leader said. Deprived classes are not getting the benefit as they do not gather members of the society to build pressure on the government, he claimed.

“We are not against reservation for people of other castes, but fighting for reservation to the people of deprived classes that are economically backward,” Tiwari said. Citing the example of gangster Anandpal Singh’s encounter, he claimed that initially the government was not ready to get it probed by the CBI, but was compelled to do so when the Rajput community built pressure.

Tiwari has been criticising Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and the BJP leadership after show cause notices were served to him by the party’s national discipline committee in May. The notices were sent after the BJP MLA alleged that the BJP’s Rajasthan unit had become a place for the “mafia and sycophants” and claimed that the dedicated, loyal and qualified people were being “sidelined”.

