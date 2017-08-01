Rajasthan govt took note of floods only after large-scale damages: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot, who visited pockets of Jalore–one the four districts affected by the inundation, said more than 45 people have lost their lives due to the floods till now, a statement from the party said. Sachin Pilot, who visited pockets of Jalore–one the four districts affected by the inundation, said more than 45 people have lost their lives due to the floods till now, a statement from the party said.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Tuesday attacked the Vasundhara Raje dispensation, accusing it of taking note of the floods only after large-scale damages were caused to lives and properties. The Congress leader, who is on a tour of the state’s flood-affected areas, also charged the BJP government with being “unprepared” to face the floods and ignoring previous experiences.

Pilot, who visited pockets of Jalore–one the four districts affected by the inundation, said more than 45 people have lost their lives due to the floods till now, a statement from the party said.

The former union minister demanded the state government to proffer timely monetary assistance to those hit by the calamity and also asked it to ensure red-tapism does not affect relief activities. “It is unfortunate that the state government has started taking note of the flood-affected people only after such large-scale damages have been caused.

“The scale of the damages to lives and properties shows the government had not prepared itself in view of the floods reported in the past,” Pilot was quoted as saying in the statement.

He further asked the government to extend help to the affected ones beyond what it has already declared.

The government, he said, should offer for Rs 50,000 and Rs 10,000 assistance each for the deaths of cows and goats, respectively due to the floods. Also, assistance of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 should be given for the damages caused to farms and crops (per hectare) respectively. “The government should also make available alternate shelters to affected people under Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojana without any delay.

“All relief packages declared be implemented immediately and it should be ensured the activity does not suffer due to red tapism,” he said.

The leader also claimed that the state’s Congress unit is offering all possible help to flood-hit people.

Pilot visited Sanchore in Jalore and also inspected the Pathmeda cowshed to get information of the damages caused to cow lineage, the statement said.

