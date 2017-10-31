Rajasthan govt to colleges: Install statue of Vivekananda

To set up a statue of Swami Vivekananda, the colleges have been asked to submit a proposal with the college education department after completing the formalities. (Representational) To set up a statue of Swami Vivekananda, the colleges have been asked to submit a proposal with the college education department after completing the formalities. (Representational)

After universities, the Rajasthan government has asked colleges to install a statue of Swami Vivekananda on the campus if they do not have one of “inspirational personalities” yet. The letter, sent by Department of College Education to all state-run colleges last week, says that each college is expected to have a statue of “a great and an inspiring personality”, so that the students can walk on the “right path” and are inspired to conduct themselves by good “principles.”

So, to set up a statue of Swami Vivekananda, the colleges have been asked to submit a proposal with the college education department after completing the formalities. Moreover, the colleges have been asked to set up statues through jansahyog (public support). In July last year, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh had instructed Vice Chancellors of state universities to ensure that Tricolours are hoisted at their respective universities and that statues of Swami Vivekananda are installed on the campus.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App