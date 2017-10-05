Rajasthan govt taking steps to save energy, water: Official

Additional chief secretary, Urban Development and Housing Mukesh Sharma said the state will have several green building projects in coming years. (Representational image) Additional chief secretary, Urban Development and Housing Mukesh Sharma said the state will have several green building projects in coming years. (Representational image)

Rajasthan has taken several steps to save energy and water which are now delivering results, a top official said on Wednesday. Speaking at the curtain raiser ceremony of the 15th edition of the CII-IGBC’s Green Building Congress here, chief secretary Ashok Jain said out of the 191 cities of the state, LED lights have been installed in 158 cities.

To address the water scarcity issue, the state introduced Mukhyamantri Jal Swabhalamban Scheme (MMJS) which, he claimed, proved to be a great success in the last two years in conserving water. He, on the occasion, also invited investment in green projects in the state.

Additional chief secretary, Urban Development and Housing Mukesh Sharma said the state will have several green building projects in coming years.

Chair of the World Green Building Council (WGBC) Tai Lee Siang talked about the three Es – Engagement, Excitement and Encouragement — of the green building project. “Through engagement, the WGBC would bring together members of different countries who would carry on the spirit of sustainable development,” he said.

The three-day event, which will be inaugurated tomorrow, will witness over 2,000 national and international delegates and participation from global leaders.

