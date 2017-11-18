Rajasthan govt rejected youth fest proposal over high expenditure: Minister

Gajendra Singh Khimsar (twitter) Gajendra Singh Khimsar (twitter)

A day after The Indian Express reported that Rajasthan has turned down Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s request to host the next National Youth Festival in his home state in January, state Youth Affairs Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar on Friday said the state government did not “out rightly” reject the proposal.

“We had received a proposal from the Ministry of Youth Affairs that they wanted Rajasthan to be the host (of National Youth Festival) in January. The letter had said that the Union government and the state would share the cost 50:50 per cent,” Khimsar told The Indian Express. “But then they put a rider that their 50 per cent share should not exceed Rs 5 crore. Last time the festival was held in Haryana and its cost was over Rs 19 crore. So we estimated the expenses for Rajasthan and found that it would come to about Rs 22-23 crore, which means we will be shelling out Rs 17 crore. But the annual budget of our Youth Board is Rs 15 crore,” Khimsar said. Hence, a decision was taken against hosting the festival.

The state minister said that being a “tourism state”, the government would have “loved to” host the festival had it not been for the expenditure.

