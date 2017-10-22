Rajasthan govt ordinance ‘aimed to strangulate democracy’: Ghanshyam Tiwari

“The bill that you will introduce in the assembly in next few days will pave the way to form a law, which will shield the open loot of the chief minister, ministers and public servants,” Tiwari wrote in the letter. “The bill that you will introduce in the assembly in next few days will pave the way to form a law, which will shield the open loot of the chief minister, ministers and public servants,” Tiwari wrote in the letter.

BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari today opposed a controversial ordinance promulgated by the Rajasthan government, saying it was “aimed to strangulate democracy” in the state.

The rebel party leader wrote to Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, saying he should see his letter as a form of political protest and urged him to reconsider the decision.

The Vasundhara Raje government has promulgated the ordinance, which seeks to protect both serving and former judges, magistrates and public servants from investigation for on-duty action without the state government’s prior sanction.

He said it will be a “dark day for democracy” when the bill will be introduced in the Rajasthan Assembly. “As the bill is related to your department, I request you to reconsider it in the Cabinet. If it is introduced in the assembly, I will protest against the bill, which is aimed to strangulate democracy in Rajasthan,” he added.

The state government said in a release last night that there was no provision in the ordinance to protect corrupt officials.

