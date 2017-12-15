Rajasthan govt orders Deendayal Upadhyay logo on letter pads

Deendayal Upadhyay. Deendayal Upadhyay.

The general administration department of the Rajasthan government has issued a circular, directing all government departments, municipal corporations, boards and self-governance organisations in state to insert the logo (picture) of Deendayal Upadhyay in letter pads.

According to the order, dated December 11 and signed by the principal secretary of the general administration department, the change has to be implemented with immediate effect.

“Appropriate stickers of the size of the logo of Pandit Deendayal Upadhay should be put on existing letter pads and for the letter pads that will be printed in the future, it should be ensured that the logo is inserted in them,” reads the circular.

The circular has been addressed to all the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and departmental heads, including divisional commissioners and district magistrates.

Officials said each government department will be printing the new stationary with the logo of Upadhyay.

“Yes, the order was issued a couple of days ago and each of the departments will print its own stationary with the logo of Upadhyay,” said Shakti Singh Rathore, joint secretary to government, administrative reforms department, and one of the signatories of the letter.

