Rajasthan: Govt official on deputation seen ‘molesting’ woman in video, shunted

An official of statistics department who was working as social scientist at NRHM office in Jaipur in heath department was shunted to his parent department after a video purportedly showing him molesting a woman went viral.

Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf said the issue came to his notice on Tuesday and the orders to send him back to his parent department were issued on Wednesday.

“We have relieved him from here and will send the video to his parent department and his parent department has take action against him,” Saraf told reporters. V K Mathur, Director (Public Health), medical department said the officer was on deputation to the NRHM office, health department for some time.

“On the basis of reports of the video, the order to send officer R C Rawat back to his office was issued today,” Mathur said. He said there was no complaint against the officer and the action was taken suo motu after purported video surfaced.

“An inquiry would be conducted in the matter,” he added.

The purported video is reportedly shot from a mobile phone in the office premises.

