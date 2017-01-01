Rajasthan govt must maintain status-quo on appointments for SBCs: Gujjar body

The Rajasthan Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti on Sunday alleged that the state government had “betrayed” Special Backward Communities (SBCs), including Gujjars, by not maintaining status-quo on the 4,000 appointments made under the SBC quota. Leaders from the Gujjar community, in a press conference, also accused the state government of “playing with the sentiments of SBC youths”.

“The state government has not given joining orders to 28 candidates (from the SBC quota) selected for the post of firemen while those from other castes have got their letters. This is legally not correct,” Samiti spokesperson Himmat Singh claimed.

It seems the remaining (of the 4,000) appointments under SBC quota will also meet the same fate, he alleged, adding in a recent meeting with government officials the Samiti had demanded sanctity on appointments even as the High Court struck down 5 per cent reservation to SBCs.

“The Samiti has demanded a concrete solution before January 15 from the state government on the issue,” he informed. Singh cautioned “youths are agitated and we do not want to disturb peace and harmony in the state again”