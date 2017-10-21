Rajasthan govt directs employees not to make ‘baseless’ remarks, allegations against anyone through media

Secretary, department of personnel, Bhaskar A Sawant in the circular warned of strict disciplinary action if any officer or employee failed to comply with the directions (File) Secretary, department of personnel, Bhaskar A Sawant in the circular warned of strict disciplinary action if any officer or employee failed to comply with the directions (File)

The Rajasthan government has directed all officers and other employees to not make any “baseless” comments or allegations against any person, party or organisation through press or social media.

Referring to the All India Services (Conduct) Rules 1968 and Rajasthan Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, a government circular said no officer or other employee shall over any media make any statement or opinion which has the effect of an adverse criticism of any policy or action of the government.

The employees through the circular issued recently were warned of disciplinary action if found involved in making baseless allegations or comments. Secretary, department of personnel, Bhaskar A Sawant in the circular warned of strict disciplinary action if any officer or employee failed to comply with the directions.

