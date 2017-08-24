Only in Express
Rajasthan govt brings jats of Dholpur, Bharatpur under OBC category

It was a long pending demand of the Jat community people residing in both the districts to include them in the OBC list. So far, Jats residing in districts barring Dholpur and Bharatpur were getting benefit of the OBC quota.

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published:August 24, 2017 9:41 am
Jats of Dholpur and Bharatpur districts have been given reservation under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in Rajasthan. The state social justice and empowerment department on Thursday issued a notification in this regard after approval from the cabinet.

