Rajasthan govt asks public libraries to keep the entire work of RSS idealogue

Over 300 public libraries across Rajasthan will soon be required to feature the entire work of Sangh idealogue Deendayal Upadhyaya, to further his idea of “Ekatma Manavvad” and popularise his “original thoughts on history, sociology and economics” among the youth. Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani has given out directions to make the 15-volume compendium of Upadhyaya’s work available in all 361 public libraries in the state.

The 15-volume “Sampoorna Vangmay” of Deendayal Upadhyaya was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and RSS leaders including, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, among others in October last year. Delhi-based Prabhat Prakashan publishes the compendium, priced at Rs 6,000.

“Pandit Upadhyaya’s entire life is inspiring. He has propounded original ideas on history, economics, sociology etc,” Devnani said while informing about the decision. “By reading his works, featuring his thoughts and philosophy, youth in the state will get a closer opportunity to learn about his illuminating personality,” he added.

The minister said he had directed the Languages and Libraries Department (Bhasha Evam Pustakalaya Vibhag) to make the compendium available in libraries across the state.

“Pandit Upadhyaya’s idea of Ekatma Manavvad (integral humanism) teaches us how to live life the right way,” the minister said. Devnani made these observations during a review meeting of the department.

“The order was passed on January 13. All 361 public libraries, including district and block level libraries, will feature the compendium,” a source close to the minister said, confirming the development to The Indian Express.

This is the second instance in the state when the government has ordered the inclusion of works relating to Sangh ideologues in public institutions. In July 2015, the college education department had recommended all government colleges to purchase the book, ‘Aadhunik Bharat ke Nirmata Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar’, written by academician Rakesh Sinha.