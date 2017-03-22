Rajasthan government to decide on 7th pay commission after its panel’s report

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday said a decision on implementing the recommendations of the seventh pay commission in the state would be taken after a committee it constituted to look into it files its report. Replying to supplementary during the Question Hour, Industries Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, on behalf of the Finance Minister, said the state government has constituted a committee and after it submits its report an appropriate decision will be taken.

“The state government is aware of the employees’ rights. The government has constituted a committee to provide benefit of the seventh pay commission. Appropriate decision will be taken once the committee submits its report,” he said.

Replying to another question, Health Minister Kali Charan Saraf informed the House that child sex ratio in the state is increasing every year.

In 2011, there were 888 girls on 1,000 boys, which is expected to reach 930-935 by 2021, he said.

“The government is constantly working in order to increase the child sex ratio,” he said.

The Minister said 145 cases have been lodged under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act since 2014 and 202 persons have been arrested, which include 125 doctors and 77 suspected middle-men.

Saraf said the government has taken initiatives to curb sex determination in the state under which 4,750 sonography centers were inspected between January 2014 and December 2016.

Thirty-nine centers were suspended, registrations of 76 were cancelled and 91 sonography machines were seized for conducting sex determination test, he said.

He also informed that 39 decoy operations were conducted between April 2014 and February 2017, 10 of which were inter-state.

