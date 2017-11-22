Rajasthan government data on jobs to youths misleading, says Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan state Congress president Sachin Pilot demanded a ‘White Paper’ on investment and employment in the state from the government. (File Photo) Rajasthan state Congress president Sachin Pilot demanded a ‘White Paper’ on investment and employment in the state from the government. (File Photo)

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Wednesday accused the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government of “deceiving” youths by releasing “misleading” figures of jobs being provided to them in its four years of rule.

He demanded a ‘White Paper’ (a government report giving information on an issue) on investment and employment in the state from the government. The claims of providing employment by various departments, including labour and panchayati raj, were “hollow”, he said.

The BJP in its manifesto had claimed to provide employment to 15 lakh youths in five years but has been able to provide employment to only 89,000 in its four years of rule, Pilot said in a statement.

The government also had claimed it would provide employment to lakhs of youths in mining sector while signing MoUs worth Rs 46, 000 crore during ‘Resurgent Rajasthan’, he said, adding that only 17 MoUs were signed and investment was just 9.56 per cent.

