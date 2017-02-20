Latest News
Rajasthan: Girl ‘stripped’ for not doing homework

The parents reached the school and confronted the teacher in the evening.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur | Published:February 20, 2017 2:19 am

A woman teacher in a private school in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district allegedly made a 14-year-old girl student strip for not doing her homework, police said Sunday. “The incident took place Saturday morning. The girl, aged 14 and a student of Class VII, had not done her homework so teacher Hiral Chaudhary made her strip as punishment,” said Gopal Nath, Sub Inspector at Nathdwara Police Station, where a case was lodged Saturday evening.

The parents reached the school and confronted the teacher in the evening. Subsequently, they went to Nathdwara police station and lodged a complaint.

