Rajasthan forms panel to screen Padmavati before release

The Rajasthan government has constituted a panel to screen Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati before its release in the state, Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said Friday.

“My committee will study which points in the movie are different from historical facts and present its report. It will watch it once and consider each point over which people are angry. Nothing should be communicated (in the movie) which infuriates people,” Kataria told reporters here, stating that “no one should take law in their hands.”

Kataria later told PTI that his department had decided to refer the objections regarding the film to the art and culture department and that it will submit its report to the home department in the next few days.

“The department will discuss and consult with experts and historians. If necessary, discussions with those who are opposing the film will also be held,” he said.

However, the minister did not specify who were the members of the panel.

