Rajasthan: Former CM Ashok Gehlot demands Centre release data on demonetisation

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday demanded that the NDA government release data for analysis of the demonetisation drive, informing how much black money and fake currency has been unearthed since the announcement of the decision on November 8. Attacking the Centre, he sought to know the number of people who “lost their lives” during the 50-day period, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought to ease their problems due to cash crunch.

“The NDA government must now provide answers to the nation about demonetisation as December 30 deadline is past. Data must be released for an analysis of the policy induced recession by the PM, which caused immense pain to the common people,” Gehlot tweeted.

In a series of Twitter posts, he sought to know how many old currency notes returned to the banks and how many illegal hoarders or terrorists with fake currency were caught. While asking that when would the supply of new notes be normalised, Gehlot said the PM, the Ministers and RBI have been “silent” on pertinent queries and accused the central bank of “not replying to any of the RTI queries” on the same.

“They fear the answers would expose how big a fiasco the whole operation has been. It is totally undemocratic to keep the facts hidden from people about a move that brought economic turmoil in the country,” he tweeted.