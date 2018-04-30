Rajasthan: Five trapped inside 20-feet deep tank, die

Follow Us:
Sunday, April 29, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
By: Express News Service | Jaipur | Published: April 30, 2018 1:14:55 am
Five people, including the owner of a cardboard factory, died in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Sunday after getting trapped inside a 20-feet-deep tank at the factory. Police said the incident took place on Sunday morning when a labourer had gone down inside the tank after a glitch was reported in a pipe adjoining it.

“Paper is kept in water inside the tank so that cardboard can be made from it. Today morning, a technical glitch developed in one of the pipelines and a labourer who went inside the tank didn’t come out. Subsequently, more people who went inside to rescue him also did not return,” said assistant sub-inspector Brahmaprakash from the Khushkhera police station.

“An investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of death. We are also probing reports that poisonous gas was formed inside the tank although people from the factory have so far denied use of chemicals,” said Brahmaprakash.

