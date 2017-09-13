Rajasthan farmers’ protest: Third round of talks with government on Thursday

The protest has hit normal life in Sikar as all major highways were blocked by the farmers. (Representational Image) The protest has hit normal life in Sikar as all major highways were blocked by the farmers. (Representational Image)

The Rajasthan government and representatives of farmers, who have blocked several roads in Sikar demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations and crop loan waiver, will hold third round of talks tomorrow here. The talks on Thursday are aimed at ending the 13-day long protest, Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha chief and former MLA Amra Ram said here.

The second round of discussions with a group of ministers was held here today. “We are trying to fulfil demands of the farmers through deliberations,” he said. He said the blockades in Sikar will continue till demands are met.

The protest has hit normal life in Sikar as all major highways were blocked by the farmers. Protests were also witnessed in parts of Bikaner and Sriganganagar districts. Meanwhile, the state government reduced interest rate by 0.50 per cent on agriculture loan taken from central cooperative banks under the Sahkar Kisan Kalyan Yojna.

State Cooperative Minister Ajay Kilak said in a release that farmers paying back loans in time under the scheme will get loan at nine per cent interest rate. This scheme will be effective on loans disbursed till March 31, 2018.

