Rajasthan: Farmers call off protest, JDA to conduct fresh survey of their land

Thirty days after they buried themselves neck-deep in mud, farmers in Jaipur’s Nindar village called off the protest Tuesday after Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) agreed to the demand of conducting a fresh survey of their land.

After several round of talks failed, a delegation led by Nagendra Singh Shekhawat (40), convenor of Nindar Bachao Yuva Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, met Cabinet Minister for Urban Development and Housing Shrichand Kriplani on Monday. The farmers reached an agreement in the meeting over a fresh survey and announced they will call off the protest. However, they said that it will be called off only once they have a copy of the JDA order.

The order, signed by the JDA secretary, was issued Tuesday. Three teams have been constituted to undertake the fresh survey.

The farmers had claimed that they were being given compensation as per old 2010 District Level Committee rates, terming it meagre. “This is a historic victory of farmers and of truth,” Shekhawat said.

