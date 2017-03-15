Rajasthan: Ex-BSP MLA’s wife to contest Dholpur bypoll on BJP ticket

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Shobha Kushwah, wife of former BSP MLA B L Kushwah, will contest the Dholpur by-election in Rajasthan on a BJP ticket. Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf formally announced Shobha Kushwah’s name as the party candidate for the by-elections, to be held on April 9. The seat got vacant after Kushwah was awarded life imprisonment in a murder case by a local court in December last year.

The decision was made after Saraf held meeting with local leaders and party workers at a hotel here. He also asked the party workers to work with full dedication to ensure the victory of the party candidate in the by-election.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore, former and sitting MLAs of the party and others were present on the occasion.

The nomination process of the election had begun yesterday with the issuance of poll notification. Last date for filing nomination paper is March 21. The scrutiny will take place on March 22, whereas March 24 is the last date to withdraw nomination papers. Counting will take place on April 13.

