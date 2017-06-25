Rajasthan environment conducive for AAP win in state polls: Kumar Vishwas

AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas . Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas . Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey

Poet-turned-politician and senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas on Sunday said that the environment in Rajasthan was conducive for his party to win the state assembly elections scheduled for next year. “Rajasthan’s environment is conducive for the party and the AAP can win the state polls and form the government,” Vishwas was quoted as saying by the PTI.

Vishwas, who was made party’s Rajasthan in-charge after a spat with Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan, was interacting with the party workers in Jaipur when he made the statement.

He told the party cadre that the policies and principles on which the party was formed need to be experimented in the state and urged them to get back to the basics, reported news agency PTI. “The AAP was hopeful to form a government in Punjab and the people there, too, had faith in the AAP. But some adverse circumstances and other reasons played spoilers,” Vishwas said.

“The party will fight the elections under its central leadership and I have been sent to Rajasthan as an observer

not as an in-charge. Party workers will decide their leader,” Vishwas added. Earlier, former Delhi president of the party Dilip Pandey had questioned him on his alleged soft stand against Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje. Posters were also put up outside the party headquarters in New Delhi calling Vishwas a BJP agent.

