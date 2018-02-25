Rajasthan elections: To increase ‘shakti’, Rahul Gandhi to communicate directly with grassroots workers

The Congress is set to launch a contact initiative, which will have party president Rahul Gandhi and AICC mandarins directly communicating with its grassroots workers in Rajasthan in a bid to strengthen the state unit ahead of the assembly polls there. Christened as “Shakti”, the communication bridge between Gandhi and the party’s booth-level functionaries is expected to be launched before the second week of March, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Avinash Pande told PTI.
Pande said the initiative, the brainchild of Gandhi himself, is one of the measures the party is taking to bolster its state body by engaging and energizing the workers. Direct communication with Gandhi would also boost the morale of workers of the party, which is trying to wrest power from the BJP, Pande added. The state goes to polls later this year.
“Shakti is the party’s technology intervention. As part of it, Rahul ji and the AICC headquarter will stay in touch with hordes of grassroots workers in the state… The pilot project will be implemented in Rajasthan,” Pande said. Under it, Gandhi can communicate with anyone or all party workers via phone call, text, video, etc. Besides, the workers will get to know about party events.
The Congress’s Rajasthan unit had last year tasked 230 coordinators with creating a database of its ground-level functionaries, numbering around 16 lakh. Apart from “Shakti”, the Congress will also implement its “Mera Booth, Mera Gaurav” (my booth, my pride) programme to micromanage its assembly poll campaign.
