Rajasthan minister exposing children to propagation of hatred: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Monday alleged that Rajasthan’s minister for primary and secondary education was “exposing” schoolchildren to the propagation of hatred for minority community, by asking them to attend the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair.

According to reports, officials asked schools in Jaipur to take the students to the fair, on the directions of Minister of State for Education (Primary and Secondary) Vasudev Devnani. However, authorities said the visit was not mandatory.

The Left party in a statement has accused the minister of issuing “mandatory direction” to the students of government and private schools to attend the fair. “The fact that a constitutional government has given permission for such a fair to be held is in itself highly objectionable. That it is actually making it mandatory for schoolchildren to attend the fair and be exposed to the propagation of hatred for minority communities is completely unacceptable,” the statement says.

The party said the distribution of a pamphlet by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) warning Hindu girls against ‘love jihad’ was in “blatant violation” of the secular character of the Constitution. The CPI(M) said the “central and state governments must not permit the holding of such fairs”. The fair in Jaipur ended on Monday.

