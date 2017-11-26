Take 5: ‘How does it help women if the govt says such things’

Manju Devi Manju Devi

Shivira, a magazine published by the Rajasthan Education Department, recently suggested that women can stay fit by carrying out domestic chores. Manju Devi asks why only women get such ‘advice’

Manju devi, 33 domestic help in Jaipur

Does domestic work help you stay fit?

Whoever says so should work with me for four days; then they’ll know if it helps us stay fit. Women usually don’t have a choice when it comes to domestic work. We have to work even when we are unwell, it is our majboori (obligation).

What should the government have said instead?

The government says anything… how does it empower women if the government itself suggests things of the past? This only holds men in a higher esteem as compared to women.

How many of the government’s suggestions do you follow?

We anyway do everything, but who grinds a chakki these days? I do household chores in the homes where I work but that’s how I am able to earn. I tell my children — three daughters and a son — to keep studying because while our generation is able to bear doing these chores, the next generation perhaps won’t. So they need education.

Does your husband help you with household chores?

He doesn’t do any work in the house. He thinks he is the sole earner and once he returns from work, he thinks his ‘work’ is done. The other day he suggested that I should have cooked a vegetable differently. I asked him to do it himself, but he flatly refused.

How difficult is it for you to do these chores all alone?

Women shouldn’t be the only ones helping at home. I have severe dust allergy but I wear a mask and sweep floors — in my home and at work. I wake up around 4:30 am every day, cook meals, work in homes in two shifts till evening, plus ensure that the children go to school, complete their homework and attend tuition. I then prepare dinner. Being a woman, I’m expected to do each of these things. This should change.

