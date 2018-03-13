Rajasthan dress code: After criticism, CM Raje says uniforms will be made voluntary, not compulsory

CM Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo) CM Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo)

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday announced that uniforms in government colleges will be made voluntary instead of compulsory. “The Directorate for College Education had issued an order to introduce uniforms in government colleges based on the suggestion of student representatives. It has been brought to my attention that many students are not happy with this decision,” Raje said in series of tweets.

“I have therefore asked that uniforms be made voluntary rather than compulsory. We are here to provide our girls with whatever they require in order to excel in their education. #GirlsFirst,” she added.

कॉलेज शिक्षा निदेशालय ने छात्र प्रतिनिधियों के सुझावों को ध्यान में रखते हुए कॉलेज में यूनिफॉर्म अनिवार्य करने के निर्देश जारी किये थे। कल मुझे मालूम हुआ कि कई छात्राएं इस फैसले से सहमत नहीं हैं जिसके चलते अब कॉलेज में यूनिफॉर्म पहनना स्वैच्छिक किया जाता है। — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 13, 2018

This move comes after widespread criticism of her government’s decision to specify only traditional dresses in the dress code for female students in government colleges. In an order dated March 4, the Directorate for College Education had asked all government colleges in the state to decide the colour of uniforms for boys and girls.

According to the letter, the dress code decided by the government for the uniform for boys included shirt, pant, jersey (in winters), shoes, socks and belt, while for the girls, it was salwar-suit, chunni, sweater or cardigan, saree, shoes/sandals and socks.

Organisations such as the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) had termed this move equivalent to limiting the girls in their freedom to wear clothes of their own choice.

