Rajasthan: Digital locket to track immunisation details of infants

Immunisation of infants will be made convenient through specially designed digital lockets which will be given to newborns delivered in 81 sub-health centres in Udaipur from next month. The locket, named ‘Khushi Baby’, will have a chip containing details of the child and immunisation details which will be updated through tablets provided to ANMs (Auxiliary nurse midwife) at 81 sub-centres in Udaipur from next month, Dr Ashok Aditya, Reproductive Child Health officer (RCHO) of Udaipur told PTI.

He said the pilot project will be run in 81 sub-centres in 5 blocks of Udaipur by the district administration and an NGO run by one Ruchir Naagar who has developed the digital locket.

“At present, we give a ‘Mamta Card’ for immunisation of the child. Sometimes it is lost or damaged so many children are not immunised properly. All the details of RCH registers will be uploaded in the tablets and the lockets will also be updated each time accordingly when the child is immunised,” he said.

“When the locket is attached to the tablet, we can see the details and status of immunisation of the child,” Aditya said. The officer said record keeping will become convenient by providing both the card and the locket. Udaipur District Collector Rohit Gupta said the district administration has provided logistical support to the NGO which will take care of the other facets. There are a total of 647 sub health centres in Udaipur