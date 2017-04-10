Rajasthan: Dholpur bypoll peaceful, 80 per cent cast vote

With EC’s new VVPAT machines at play for the first time, the voter turnout for the Dholpur bypoll stood at about 80 per cent at the end of the day.

The election was concluded peacefully, with minor technical difficulties reported in some EVMs, which were later replaced.

“There were no issues at all. Some 9-10 EVMs were replaced after some technical errors were observed. We did not receive any complaints from anyone about malfunctioning of the VVPAT machines either,” Dholpur collector Shuchi Tyagi said.

The Rajasthan chief electoral officer’s website indicated a 77.6 per cent voter turnout at 6 pm. However, Tyagi later said the figure could reach 80 per cent.

The Dholpur bypoll was necessitated after BSP MLA B L Kushwaha was convicted of murder. His wife, Shobharani, joined the BJP and is the party’s candidate against Congress’ Banwari Lal Sharma, a five-time MLA who had defeated CM Vasundhara Raje in 1993.

On Saturday, Congress leaders accused the BJP of violating the model code of conduct after Raje stayed back in Dholpur purportedly due to a foot injury.

For Raje, who married into the former royal family of Dholpur, winning the seat is a prestige issue. It was here that she made her political debut in 1985, winning against Congress’s Banwari Lal Sharma.

Amid a perception of anti-incumbency against her government, the Dholpur seat will test her popularity as CM.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now