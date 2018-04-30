Rajasthan: Dalit groom allegedly attacked by upper caste men for riding horse, police accused of inaction

The upper cast men were allegedly upset over a Dalit groom riding a mare. The upper cast men were allegedly upset over a Dalit groom riding a mare.

A day before the marriage of his younger brother, 24-year-old Bhanwar Lal Regar realised that not much has changed in the past eight years. As Regar ducked to escape the stones hurled at him and saw his friends being beaten up for being part of the Bindoli procession of a Dalit groom, he remembered the day in 2010 when a similar procession before his elder brother’s marriage was stopped by upper caste villagers. “The police watched silently on Sunday night as the men armed with sticks, stones and axes beat us. They even misbehaved with the women in the procession and tore their clothes,” said Regar, a resident of Gordhan Pura village in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district.

A Dalit procession was allegedly attacked by upper caste men on Sunday night who were outraged over a scheduled caste groom riding a mare during the traditional ceremony of Bindoli, a day before his marriage. “After we decided that we will bring a mare for the Bindoli procession of my younger brother Uday Lal, we started getting threats from the village. We submitted an application to the police following which they provided us security. But at the time of the attack, they did nothing,” said Regar.

He alleged that most of the attackers were from the Gurjar community. “Around 40-50 people, all of them were from the Gurjar community attacked us. Following that we said that we were ready to take the Bindoli procession back but they didn’t listen to us and people such as Sukha Ji Gurjar, Jaggu Ji Gurjar and Heera Ji Gurjar, attacked us,” said Regar.

One of the injured being treated at a hospital. One of the injured being treated at a hospital.

One of the persons injured is 25–year-old Suresh Meghwanshi, who claims he was thrashed because he actively took part in the planning of the ceremony. “The Bindoli procession of Regar’s elder brother was stopped in 2010 despite the fact that the groom was walking and wasn’t riding a mare. This year, we felt that we would bring a mare and will also ask for protection from the administration. But all that was futile…I was beaten on my head, shoulder and legs,” said Meghwanshi, who got treatment in a nearby hospital after the incident.

Eyewitnesses said that around three-four people were injured in the attack. “I was beaten on my stomach and back during the attack which started around 9:30pm on Monday. The attackers also had sharp-edged weapons,” said Bhagwati Lal Regar, another eyewitness.

The police denied reports of inaction and said that seven people have been arrested so far. “It’s wrong to say that the police did nothing. The attack did take place but the cops controlled the situation and prevented it from escalating. We have taken seven people under preventive custody who will later be arrested under relevant sections,” said Paras Jain, additional superintendent of police, headquarter, Bhilwara.

He added that an FIR has been lodged under IPC sections including 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) along with sections of the SC/ST Act.

“So far it appears that one person who was injured and his medical examination has been done. Further investigation is being conducted in the matter,” said Jain.

“We have been living together peacefully with people from the scheduled caste community in our village since a long time and we have no problem with them taking out Bindoli processions. What exactly happened on yesterday night will be clear only after a police inquiry and I feel that there could be a political conspiracy,” said Nathuram Gurjar, father of Sukha Gurjar who has been accused by the Dalits of being involved in the assault.

Gurjar also claimed that he is the BJP Mandal Adhyaksh of Kareda Tehsil.

